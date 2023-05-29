Police investigating downtown Little Rock shooting that left man in critical condition

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Little Rock that left one man in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Little Rock just before 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of River Market Avenue. When they arrived they found one male who had been shot.

The victim was quickly taken to the hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.