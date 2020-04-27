PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at residence on East 6th.

Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old Terrance Givens with apparent gunshot wounds inside of the residence. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a 34-year-old male victim and a 4-year-old female juvenile victim were transported to a local hospital.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The male victim is in serious condition.

It is still early in the investigation and there is no suspect information at this time. The shooting was an apparent drive by on the residence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.

This will be the 7th and 8th homicides for the city.