Around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, the Little Rock Police Department responded to the area of 12th and University in reference to a shooting.

Police said when officers arrived, two female and two male passengers said a vehicle pulled up beside their vehicle at a stop light and began shooting.

The passengers said they were stopped at a traffic light and a black Nissan Altima stopped beside them in the turning lane.

Police said a male passenger in the back seat of the Altima rolled down the window and said, "Are y'all trying to get left?"

The victims in car one were under the impression that the passengers in the Altima wanted to race.

After the statement, the male in the back seat of the Altima pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the passengers in the car one.

The passengers took cover in the car, and the suspect vehicle left the area.

The victims drove to South University to call for emergency assistance, and a broadcast was made informing officers of the suspect information.

The vehicle was struck several times, however only one female was injured, caused by glass from the broken window.

