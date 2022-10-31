Driver dies after being ejected during police chase in Little Rock

The driver was "partially ejected" from the car as they were being chased by Little Rock police officers on October 31.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A person has died after being ejected after crashing during a police chase early Monday morning.

Little Rock police said that a little before 1:00 a.m. a 2015 Dodge Durango was driving at least 55 mph in a 30 mph zone near Asher and Johnson streets.

The driver turned the car northbound on Woodrow Street when officers began to chase them.

Police say the chase reached speeds near 90 mph before the driver "lost control" of the car at 12th and Woodrow and crashed into an electrical pole.

The car reportedly overturned several times before hitting an unoccupied car at 10th and Woodrow.

The driver was "partially ejected" and they died at a nearby hospital.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

No other injuries were reported by police.