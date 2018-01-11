LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man jumped in the Arkansas River after causing wrecks on both sides of I-30E and I-30W in Little Rock.

According to Sgt. Coty Williams with ASP, the initial car was driving down I-30W when he sideswiped one vehicle and rear-ended another. Then, he started driving toward the barrier between the two sides of the interstate. Cars on I-30E saw him approaching the barrier and slammed on their breaks, causing a chain of rear-ended vehicles.

After the wrecks, the driver of the initial car left the vehicle, leaving a child in the car, and ran down to the river where he dove in.

Though ASP hasn't confirmed if the body has been found, they did say that the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office dive team was out searching.

"It's tragic," Williams said. "This kind of thing doesn't happen often, so when it does it heightens the senses."

Williams also said that an estimated six to seven vehicles were totaled, but that there are currently only minor injuries.

The child that was left in the car is being treated at the Arkansas Children's Hospital. ASP and DHS hope to identify both the child and the driver soon.

