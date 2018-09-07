SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land couple behind the F**k Trump bumper stickers is back in the news.

Miguel Fonseca was arrested by Sugar Land police Sunday evening on outstanding warrants.

The pickup with the “F**k Trump and F**k you for voting for him” sticker was towed away.

Fonseca was pulled over for a traffic violation and police discovered he was wanted on outstanding warrants for speeding and failure to appear in court, according to Sugar Land Police Department spokesman Doug Adolph.

He was also charged with resisting arrest.

In a profanity-laced rant, Karen Fonseca posted on Twitter that her husband was pulled over because of the window tint. She complained that police would not give her the keys to the truck.

“I have no transportation for the kids, my husband is in jail and I am facing unnecessary fees,” she posted.

Karen Fonseca made national headlines last November when Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls threatened to arrest over the bumper sticker.

Instead of taking it down, she added a second sticker saying F**k Troy Nehls.

The bumper sticker story blew up on social media and Fonseca was arrested the following day on an outstanding warrant out of Rosenberg.

She’s accused of using someone’s personal identifying information without their consent.

Nehls later defended his decision to arrest her.

“The only connection between her arrest and her decision to drive around with an obscenity displayed on her vehicle was the fact that it lead us to her name which in turn revealed the existence of this felony warrant,” Nehls said last fall. “Once this connection was made, personnel did their job in a professional and appropriate manner by serving this Felony warrant.”

Fonseca still faces a court date on the fraud charge.

