LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Susan Cooper of Malvern was 44-years-old when she disappeared on September 26, 2016. The FBI and DEA offered a $20k reward for any information leading to her recovery.

In July 2018, Donald Smith, 36, was arrested in connection with her disappearance. Several days later, Cooper's body was found and identified in Hot Spring County— nearly two years after her disappearance.

A year after Smith's arrest, an indictment was sent down on Tuesday that he conspired to kill Susan Cooper before she could testify against Samuel "Big Hit" Sherman.

Susan Cooper [Little Rock FBI]

Sherman had been charged with federal drug charges. According to the Associated Press, Smith and Sherman sold methamphetamine and cocaine to Cooper, who was a confidential informant.

Smith reportedly shot Cooper and buried her body in a field in Malvern.

More on this story as it develops.

The Associated Press sourced content for part of this story.