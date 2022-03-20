'Impacted all of us:' Arkansas community gathers following mass shooting

Saturday night's shooting in Dumas injured 28 people and killed a single person. Among the 28 injured were six children between the ages of 11 and a 19-month-old.

DUMAS, Ark — It was a normal day as Angelo Ussery Sr. was just about to leave a car show in Dumas that was organized by Hood-Nic.

As he was getting ready to leave, that's when he heard multiple shots. He initially thought people were shooting in the air. That's until he saw people running.

He then got a phone call that made his heart sink.

His 1-year old son, Angelo Ussery Jr. was shot.

"I didn't know my son was down there with his mom until after I heard the gun shots. My son's mom said she was shot. He has an older sister too, she's eight. She was hit too," he said.

Ussery's son was shot in the leg and had to be rushed to Arkansas Children's Hospital and was one of six children admitted with non-life threatening injuries according to a hospital spokesperson.

Most were discharged, but Ussery's son is set to have surgery Sunday morning.

"I’m relieved but he’s a 1-year-old. He’s got a hole in his leg the size of a quarter," said Ussery.

"I can't say it should have been more security because it was a lot of police there. They had police on every corner," said Ussery.

Following the shooting, Arkansas State Police have been assisting Dumas police officers in their investigation.

Officials said the incident started after two people started a gun fight, injuring dozens of people and killing a single person.

"We did have one victim that died as a result of his injuries. That individual is Cameron Shaffer, age 23 from Jacksonville, Arkansas," said Col. Bill Bryant with ASP.

Authorities said that the incident wasn't gang-related. They have since arrested a person of interest and are now looking for two others.

While the investigation takes place, Dumas community leaders are focused on getting others involved and stopping the violence.

Marcus Croom & Gabriel Figures with Street Mentors of Dumas are out with signs that read "Stop the Violence" and "Save Our Youth" bringing awareness to community leaders trying to make a difference

"For people to come and commit the crime that had nothing to do with here. For those babies to be hurt. To do it in front of our elders, those kids, our grandparents. Pregnant women. Everybody. They had no regard for everybody's life," said Khanesha K., committee member of Hood-Nic.

This year was the 16th annual Hood-Nic event and Khanesha said that they've never had violence at any of the previous ones.

She said people hear the name of the event and immediately think it’s something bad, but reassured that the event is about bringing the community together against violence.

With that in mind, they said it's discouraging to see this type of violence.

"Everybody knows everybody so imagine. It impacted all of us. Hood-Nic is like a big family reunion. People look forward to this. We go all year to know that the 3rd week in March is going to be Hood-Nic," said Khanesha.

Organizers held a balloon release and a prayer vigil in support of the victims.

They're actively trying to help out the families of the victims however they can.