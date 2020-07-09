Dumas police investigate two separate shootings Sunday

The Dumas Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place early Sunday morning.

DUMAS, Ark. — The Dumas Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. on Jones Street that led to the arrest of Roscoe Joyner III. The victim was transported to a hospital where they recovered and was released.

The second shooting happened at around 5:40 a.m. near North Peach Street and the victim has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

A suspect has been developed in the second shooting but the investigation is still ongoing.