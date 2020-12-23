Police searching for inmate after escaping Dumas Jail, believed to be unarmed

One suspect is still at-large after escaping at the Dumas Arkansas City Jail.

DUMAS, Ark. — According to the Dumas police chief, one suspect is still at-large after escaping at the Dumas Jail.

Police say Lorenzo Williams was in the Dumas Jail on a parole violation. His rap sheet includes burglary, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lorenzo Williams, is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. believed to be unarmed but considered dangerous because of his past crimes.

The police chief believes Williams may be trying to get to McGehee, Ark. and eventually Detroit, Michigan.

The other overnight escapee was Billy Walls. Police say Walls was quickly captured when he wrecked a vehicle right in front of the police department.

If seen, contact Dumas Police Department at 870-382-5511, your local police department or Dial 911.