Suspect charged after Dumas shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DUMAS, Ark. — A Desha County man is in custody after he allegedly shot two individuals following a domestic disturbance outside a Dumas residence on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Derrick Nixon, 34, of Dumas was taken into custody shortly after Dumas police arrived at the residence around 11 p.m.

Following the shooting, Jason Jenkins, 36, of Dumas, died at a local hospital and the second victim was treated and released.

Nixon was charged with murder and possession of a firearm. The Arkansas State Police said he was kept overnight at the Dumas city jail and was scheduled to appear in district court Friday, Jan. 14 for purposes of a bond hearing.