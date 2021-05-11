Police: Dunkin' customer who used racial slur dies after employee punched him in the face

Officers say the hit knocked the 77-year-old man out and caused him to fall and hit his head.

TAMPA, Fla — A customer at a Tampa Dunkin' Donuts died after an employee punched him in the face for using a racial slur, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department says, on May 5, a 77-year-old man in the drive-thru of a Dunkin' Donuts became "upset due to the lack of service he was receiving."

Employees at the location asked the man to leave and did not serve him, according to a press release.

But officers say instead of driving away, the elderly man parked his car and walked into the store and began arguing with an employee named Corey Pujols.

According to the police department, the 77-year-old called Pujols a racial slur which Pujols "challenged" the man to repeat. Officers say when the customer repeated the slur, Pujols punched him in the face.

The hit knocked the elderly man out and caused him to fall and hit his head, according to a press release.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded, and the customer was taken to the hospital where he later died on May 7.

Pujols has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult. Tampa police say the case remains under investigation.