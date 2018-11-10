FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The former president of an Arkansas college has reported to a federal prison in Illinois for his role in a corruption case.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows 50-year-old Oren Paris is in a medium security facility in Marion, Illinois.

Paris was sentenced to three years for his role in funneling cash bribes to lawmakers in exchange for more than $715,000 in state grants to Ecclesia College.

Paris' attorney, Travis Story, told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Paris reported on Wednesday after his request to remain free pending an appeal was denied.

Former state Sen. Jon Woods and political consultant Randell Shelton Jr. were also convicted in the case and are appealing. Former state Rep. Micah Neal pleaded guilty.

Woods reported to prison last month and Shelton surrendered on Tuesday.

