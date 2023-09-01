Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges.
25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
Ms. Pruitt's bond has been set at $2,000.
24-year-old Brandashia Hargraves was arrested on the following day by Little Rock police for domestic-related charges.
Hargraves has been placed on administrative leave by the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.
An internal investigation of the incident is currently underway by the Professional Standards Unit of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.