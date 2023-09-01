Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

Two employees were arrested last week at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on unrelated charges.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges.

25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.

Ms. Pruitt's bond has been set at $2,000.

24-year-old Brandashia Hargraves was arrested on the following day by Little Rock police for domestic-related charges.

Hargraves has been placed on administrative leave by the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.