Ex-deputy charged with manslaughter of Arkansas teen out on bond

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Lonoke County Sgt. Michael Davis is out on a $15,000 bond after a hearing on Monday morning, Sept. 20.

Davis was charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Davis turned himself in on Friday, Sept. 17 after the special prosecuting attorney issued an arrest warrant. If convicted, he could face three to 10 years in prison.

Davis will appear in court on November 15, at 2 p.m.

This past June, 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was test driving his truck after making repairs early in the morning when he was pulled over by former Lonoke County Sgt. Mike Davis.