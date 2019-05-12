SPRINGDALE, Ark — A Springdale teacher that resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with a high school student via social media has been arrested.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, an arrest warrant was issued for Randall Scott Peckham, 57, by the Washington County Circuit Court for one count of sexual assault and one count of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

Taylor says detectives went to Peckham's home in Springdale and arrested him without incident.

He was taken to the Springdale Police Department for processing before being transferred to the Washington County Jail for holding.

Peckham is being held on a $50,000.

In his resignation letter, Peckham said he was "grateful" to the district for "17 years of professionalism and respect."

"Thank you and may God bless you all," he added.

