The Museum of Discovery robocall trying to get money is not real

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A spoofed robocall is making the rounds in central Arkansas, trying to get your money.

The Museum of Discovery says someone is pretending to be them, calling people and asking for donations —but don't fall for it.

The museum has been closed for months now after a pipe burst during the February snowstorm and nearly the entire space flooded.

The museum is a nonprofit, and accepts donations, but the CEO said they'll never randomly call you trying to collect.

"It's like the thing where you get an email saying that someone has left you a bunch of money and they need to get in touch with you," CEO Kelly Bass said. "I guess if you send a gazillion emails and two or three people bite, then it's worth your time."