Family of airman killed during robbery suing gas station for wrongful death

The family of Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the gas station where he was shot and killed during a robbery.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from March 2019 when the shooting occurred.)

The family of a Little Rock Air Force Base airman is suing a North Little Rock gas station two years after he was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at the store.

Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr. was shopping inside the Big Red gas station on West Broadway Avenue in North Little Rock on March 15, 2019 when two men entered the store holding guns up.

McKeough was shot and killed by the suspects as he lunged towards them in an attempt to stop the robbery.

The lawsuit claims that the company that owns the gas station "failed to properly educate, instruct, supervise, train, and direct" employees on robbery prevention and intervention.