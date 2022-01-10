Husband, wife, child found dead in home, Arkansas police say

Early Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, family members discovered the bodies of three individuals inside their home on Baker Road, east of Glenwood.

PIKE COUNTY, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the deaths of three Pike County residents.

The bodies were identified as 25-year-old David Sawyer Claborn, his wife Meredith Claborn, 24, and the couple’s 23-month-old daughter, Sadie Dawn Claborn.

They have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation have no evidence to lead them to search for a suspect in the deaths.