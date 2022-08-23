Family of man killed in Fort Smith hit-and-run asking driver to come forward

27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed Sunday morning in Fort Smith. His brothers talk about their loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle of interest from Sunday's deadly hit and run crash.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 21, 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed along Towson Avenue in Fort Smith. Investigators believe the crash occurred between Phoenix Avenue and South Zero Street.

On Tuesday, Miller's older brothers Dustin and Cody spoke to 5NEWS about their family's loss.

"It's not going to be easy for our family to get through this," said Cody Miller. "It's going to take a good while."

They say Thomas loved his family, would go out of his way to help anyone and was an avid video game player. The three brothers bonded over playing video games, a pastime that has now been taken away from them.

"I don't want to accept it honestly, but you know, you have to," Dustin Miller said.

Along with Fort Smith Police, the Miller family is asking for help identifying a vehicle of interest and any information that may help the investigation.

Cody says the family forgives whoever hit and killed his younger brother and is asking that person to do the right thing.

"Please don't let this drag on," said Cody Miller. "At least do the responsible thing, turn yourself in."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family as they make funeral arrangements.

The brothers say nothing can bring their brother back, but they are hoping for closure.

"I miss the livin' far out of him," Cody said.

"I would tell him I'm sorry...I'd tell him I'm sorry," said Dustin.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device