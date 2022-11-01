'They took my baby': Family of Meriwether Park homicide victim wants justice

"He was the best big brother. No matter what he was going through, he would help me and he would make sure I'm okay and I just miss him," Jadon's little sister said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide in a neighborhood park as a 21-year-old father. His family members are grieving his loss, while pushing for justice.

After Jadon Shackelford was shot at Meriwether Park Saturday and later died, his family said somebody out there knows something.

"He was the best big brother. No matter what he was going through, he would help me and he would make sure I'm okay and I just miss him," said Britton Shackelford, Jadon's little sister.

They were born two years a part.

"We've never had victims of any kind of gun violence. The way that they took him... They took him from us. They took my baby," said Hailey Shackelford, Jadon's mother.

Family says a "friend" picked up Shackelford while they were sleeping Saturday night. That friend drove him over to Meriwether Park, which isn't far from their home.

Neighbors near the park reported hearing shots fired.

That same friend drove him to a hospital where he later died.

"He was questioned. He refuses to talk to the police. So, I don't know. He knows something. He knows something," said Hailey Shackelford.

Jadon leaves behind a one-year-old son named Malachi.

His family remembers him as a happy and vivacious personality. They say he was kind and sweet and loved his family.

"The people that did it need to be found," said Hailey Shackelford.