September marks Realtor Safety Month -- a cause especially important to the family of Beverly Carter.

Carter, a Central Arkansas real estate agent, was kidnapped and killed in September 2014 while showing a home to prospective cash buyers.

"My mom just simply went to work on that day almost four years ago," Carl Carter said. "As so many of us know all it takes is just one event, one appointment that can change everything and then a family is shattered," he said.

Since his mother's death, Carl has traveled the country to teach real estate agents about the risks that come with their job and ways to protect themselves. He founded the Beverly Carter Foundation in 2017 and has also become a Realtor himself.

"I've found that getting my license, becoming a Realtor, getting elbow-to-elbow with these incredible people has helped me learn the day in the life and to have a little street cred whenever I'm out talking to them.

During this month dedicated to keeping real estate professionals safe, Carl will share his mother's story in eight states. He says the foundation will also issue educational information on social media throughout the month.

"If there's anything that I can impart would be to encourage everyone to be so aware -- or as aware as they can be -- of their situations up to and including their precious families that need them to get home safely," Carter said.

Carter said one of the biggest deterrents for crime is taking away the anonymity of someone trying to harm or steal from you. He said obtaining a driver's license from clients, meeting in a public place, or using the buddy system are among ways to do so.

The Beverly Carter Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. If you would like to help support the organization, click here.

