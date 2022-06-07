Mayflower family still seeking answers 6 years after man's death

Years after a loved one was fatally shot in his own home, his family is still seeking answers. Police are revisiting the case, in hopes of bringing them closure.

CONWAY, Ark. — It's been nearly six years since 50-year-old, Terry Credit, was found fatally shot inside his home in the 400 block of East Robins Street in Conway.

Officers received a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. at the Oakwood Village Trailer Park. When they arrived, they canvassed the area and spotted an open door to one of the homes. As they walked inside, they found the body.

On the morning of August 17, 2016 Victoria Credit-Rome got a phone call that her brother, Terry, had been killed. An hour later, his 15-year-old daughter, Cynsere Ryan got a phone call from her mother that he was gone.

Cynsere is now 21 years old and said how navigating the world without her father hasn't been the easiest.

"He was really caring. Not just to me, but the whole family. If you needed $20, he would give you $40. If you needed a shirt he would give you three of them. Just whatever you needed he made sure you had it," said Ryan.

Rome said that the first three years after his death were definitely the hardest. After his passing, the family would camp out at the cemetery every day for hours on end.

"It hurts, because you feel like you're leaving them. I guess that was the hardest part knowing that we're going to get in our cars and leave and our brother, this is his resting place," added Rome.

In an effort to bring new light to this investigation, Lacey Kanipe with the Conway Police Department said they have partnered with the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers to offer a reward to anyone who may have information regarding the case.

"We just want the public to know that no information is too small. We want to encourage you to say something. If you know something, say something," said Kanipe.

Just three weeks ago, the family stopped by the police department to see if there had been any updates on the case.

Rome mentioned that the investigation has been frustrating because there has been a continuous cycle of fresh eyes on the case.

"We're also on detective number three with his case. So, it's like every time a detective leaves this detective has to come in and he has to do a fresh start and he has to do everything that's been done," said Rome.

Ryan said that anger has played a part in her grieving process, but she has tried to stay positive about getting answers.

"One day we'll get our answer. It may not be on the day we want, but we're going to get that answer," said Ryan.

Despite the long years of searching for answers, the family is not giving up.

If you have any tips you can contact the Conway Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 450-6130 and reference incident 16-09558.