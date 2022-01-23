'You're a coward': Family wants answers for Arkansas mom murdered in front of children

In 2018, April Harris was shot and killed in front of her children. Four years later, police are still searching for her killer.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's been four years since 30-year-old April Harris, a single mother of four, was shot and killed in front of her children. Her family, along with investigators, are still searching for her killer.

They're asking the community for help to bring Harris justice.

Amber Harris, April's sister, said it's been a nonstop effort to keep her memory alive and her story out there in the hopes that one day her killer will be arrested.

"It does get tiring. I mean, but we have to do what we have to do because her killer is still at large, and it's just not right, because this can happen to anyone," said Harris.

The morning of January 19, 2018, April Harris was warming up her car as part of a normal routine to get her kids to school.

She was holding her 5-year-old daughter at the time, when a man in a ski mask came up and shot them both as she walked to her car.

Her other children witnessed the shooting.

"Our community shouldn't be that unsafe where we have to look over our shoulder while we're warming our car up or while we're taking our children to school," said Amber Harris.

Since then, there's been plenty of pressures from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office with the family to solve the case.

Her family has put April's face on billboards around the city.

They're hoping somebody will come forward with new information for a lead. Amber Harris said she doesn't know what she'd say to the person responsible for her sister's death.

"I don't know what I would say because you're a coward. You haven't turned yourself in and nobody's coming forward. There's somebody out there that knows something and we're asking anyone who knows anything to come forward," said Harris.

There is now a $12,000 reward for any information on Harris' case.