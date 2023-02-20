North Little Rock family seeks answers months after homicide

It's been four months since a 19-year-old was killed in downtown Little Rock— his family has been left with many questions & still has no answers as to what happened

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just a few months ago, on October 8th, 2022, 19-year-old Tremonie Brual went out with his friends— the next morning Little Rock Police were at his mom’s front door.

Officers delivered some news that she could have never expected.

“The man asked me, can he come in? And can I sit down. And when I heard those words, of course, as a mother, your heart instantly dropped. He told me that my son had been killed,” said mom, Tia Simms.

Police responded to the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on South Louisiana Street, and Brual was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Simms explained that a piece of her family is now gone, which prompted her to move back to New Orleans.

“Why would I stay?” said Simms. “I don't know who did this to my child y'all say y'all don't know all y'all could tell me was it was 140 rounds it wasn't meant for my child. That's all they keep saying.”

Miles away she has continued searching for answers and trying to piece together why this happened— and who is responsible.

“How can I have peace? That's my child,” said Simms. “My children lost their brother. I lost my child.”

Her family has been holding on tight to the memories as they hope for closure soon.



“My son is loving he's caring his smile will brighten up a room he is very helpful. He loves to go fishing,” said Simms. “A mama's boy a good boy. My baby is a good boy. And I’m gonna keep saying a good child.”