Little Rock homicide victim's family seeks answers

On November 8, 2022, Lee Jordan was shot and killed outside of his home on Grand Avenue in Little Rock. Three months later, his family is still looking for answers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It has been three months since 25-year-old Lee Jordan was shot and killed, and police are still searching for the person responsible.

His family has also been left looking for closure.

“He was a good child. He was a great father, uncle, cousin, and brother. He leaves behind five kids. And they miss him every day,” said Jordan’s dad, Lee Jordan Junior.

Jordan's dad describes him as being a family-oriented person and said he was close to everyone, including his grandma.

“Every day he came back to check on me to make sure I was alright and to tell me he loved me. Now that is gone,” said Jordan's Grandmother Bobbie Hockenhull.

On November 8, Jordan was shot outside of his home on Grand Avenue.

Little Rock Police responded just after ten o'clock at night when Jordan was transported to a hospital where he later died.

“He was raised in that house, that's where he raised up and he was raising his kids,” said Jordan’s dad.

His grandmother explained that she can still recall how she felt the moment she got the news of his passing.

“I almost passed out,” said Hockenhull. “But I had to get my stuff together because I have other grandkids. I had my son my great-grandkids.”

Though three months have passed, Jordan’s family is still at a loss for words.

“I still can't believe my child. Let's go. He was a great son. He was a great person. And they didn't have to do that to him whoever did it,” said Jordan’s Dad.

They're hoping that someone will come forward with information so they can have closure.



“It won't bring him back. But it might give us some peace. Right now. We don't have any peace," he said.