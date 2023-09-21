Court documents state that on Feb. 3, 2022, the Fayetteville Police Department found a 29-year-old man dead, with fentanyl and a syringe next to the body.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), a Farmington man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing fentanyl that killed a man.

According to court documents, on Feb. 3, 2022, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) found a 29-year-old man dead, with fentanyl and a syringe next to the body.

Shortly after, family members of the dead man reportedly contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), who launched a federal investigation.

DEA agents say that on the night of Jan. 31, 2022, the dead man and his girlfriend bought what they believed to be heroin from Ethan Scott Driskill, 33, at a gas station in Fayetteville.

During the investigation, DEA agents conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl directly from Driskill, resulting in a search warrant for Driskill’s Farmington home, where they found approximately 730 counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, around 240 grams of Fentanyl powder, and two guns.

Driskill, who was already being supervised based on a previous felony conviction, was arrested along with his co-conspirator Amber Adair. Officials say that during an interview, Driskill admitted to selling fentanyl to the man who died.

Other members of the drug trafficking organization who were indicted:

Amber Adair: 28, Farmington, – Aiding in the possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute Sentenced to 8 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release

28, Farmington, – Aiding in the possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute Marchello Oliver : 34, Farmington, - Possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute Sentencing date set for September 21, 2023

: 34, Farmington, - Possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute

