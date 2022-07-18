x
Police: One person dead after fatal hit-and-run in Jacksonville

One person is dead and another injured after a fatal hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Jacksonville, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — One person has died after a hit-and-run involving two vehicles on South Highway 161 in Jacksonville on Sunday, July 17.

The crash happened on the 9000 block of South Highway 161, according to police. Once on scene, officers located Victoria Massengale and another person trapped in one of the cars.

Massengale was pronounced dead the scene while the other victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the other car reportedly ran away from the scene.

The Jacksonville Police Department have not released any information on the suspect at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

