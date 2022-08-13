One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock

A traffic collision in Little Rock left one pedestrian dead— a vehicle with damage consistent with the incident is being investigated in relation to the crime.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.

Medical personnel was dispatched, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Accident Reconstruction Officers were requested on the scene, and based on evidence gathered during a preliminary investigation, officers identified and located a vehicle of interest in a nearby neighborhood.

The vehicle had damage consistent with the impact from the collision and was towed to the City of Little Rock Impound to be further investigated by Accident Reconstruction Officers.

Officers were unable to identify the pedestrian involved in the collision, and the Aransas State Crime Lab is working towards a positive identification.