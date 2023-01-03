Investigation underway for Hot Springs fatal shooting of 34-year-old man

The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead on Tuesday evening.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Tuesday, just before 7:00 p.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Spring street.

According to reports, once officers arrived they found 34-year-old Jayvian Bright-Gillam on the ground with what seemed to be a gunshot wound.

Officers provided life-saving measures to the victim until EMTs arrived, but Gillam was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding what may have happened is urged to contact the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 321- 6789.