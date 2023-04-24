Arkansas State Police investigate fatal shooting involving officer

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Mena police officer that happened on April 22.

MENA, Ark. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has asked the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police to step in and investigate a shooting involving a police officer that happened on Hwy 71 South in Mena on April 22.

According to reports, officers with the Mena Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office were trying to find 27-year-old Joseph Gonzalez who was wanted for various outstanding warrants out of Texas.

A deputy located Gonzalez in the parking lot of a restaurant and attempted to take him into custody when he tried to leave and hit the deputy with his car.

An officer with Mena police then fired two shots at the vehicle as Gonzalez was fleeing and less than a mile away he lost control of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy hit by the vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

An investigative case file will be shown to the Polk County prosecuting attorney to determine whether or not the use of deadly force by the officers was consistent with Arkansas law.