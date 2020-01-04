MARION COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Marion County Sheriff's Office, a father and son were arrested in connection to a homicide in Marion County.

Police said they received a 911 call at approximately 2:39 p.m. on March 26; the caller said they found a body while walking to check their mail.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies and investigators said they located a body in a field, lying next to a motorcycle. Deputies said the body appeared to have suffered two gunshot wounds.

The Marion County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at approximately 4:15 p.m. The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Jerry Don Hensley.

Arrangements were made to have the body sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death.

After collecting evidence from the scene and conducting interviews, police arrested 19-year-old Caleb William Nance and 63-year-old William Dean Nance of Marion County in connection to the homicide. William Dean is the father of Caleb William.

Caleb William is charged with murder in the first degree, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and three counts of unrelated misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Marion County Detention Law Enforcement Center on a $1,000,500.00 bond.

William Dean is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, two counts of tampering with evidence, and three counts of obstructing governmental operations. He is being held in the Marion County Law Enforcement Center on a $50,000 bond.

