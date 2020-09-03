FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that happened on Kathy Circle.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened "during the late hours of Friday evening."

No other information has been released at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

