On Friday, Jan. 4, an incident occurred in Shiloh Estates involving Faulkner County Deputy Kennan Wallace.

A video of Deputy Wallace firing his weapon at a dog during a call for service, which was recorded by a citizen, is currently being reviewed by supervisors.

According to a post on the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Tim Ryals has placed Deputy Wallace on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Sheriff Ryals wants to make certain no local, state, or federal laws, as well as any sheriff's office policies have been violated during this incident.

According to Deputy Erinn Stone, it has not been confirmed on what the initial police call was for. She also said Deputy Wallace also has a K9 deputy assigned to him.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office plans to investigate this incident to the fullest.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by citizens in support for the dog.

Stay with THV11 as we continue to follow this story.