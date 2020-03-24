FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to a rape on Friday, March 20.

After collecting witness statements, the investigation was turned over to Sergeant Hill with the Major Crimes Unit. Sgt. Hill began conducting interviews with the victims, and then later interviewed the suspect.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ian Rogers on Saturday, March 21 on 9 counts of rape and 3 counts of incest.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Faulkner County Detention Center.