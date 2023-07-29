Faulkner County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers impersonating deputies

The sheriff's office says scammers are calling citizens and impersonating deputies while demanding money, gift cards, Venmo and Cash App payments to avoid arrest.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — On Saturday, the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office warned of a new scam plaguing the area.

Sheriffs said scammers are calling citizens and impersonating deputies while demanding money, gift cards, Venmo and Cash App payments to avoid arrest.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, scammers use the names of actual deputies who work at the sheriff's office to make the request feel more authentic.

Most recently this week, a scammer going by “Officer Cobb," using the phone number (501) 404-8001, has left voicemails stating FCSO needs to “come in contact with your person” and that “there is a warrant for your arrest."

This scammer has even set up a voicemail that says, “This is FCSO. Please leave a message.”

The sheriff's office urges people not to contact this individual because it's a scam.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office also said that scammers have impersonated Sgt. Chad Pruett, Sgt. Zack Cooley, Deputy Brian Tyner, and Chief Deputy Chad Wooley.

In some instances, scammers have called from blocked numbers and then followed up that call with a ring from an FCSO number that shows on the caller ID.

FCSO wanted to remind people that it will never contact individuals by phone regarding a warrant and requesting payment or personal information.