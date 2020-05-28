FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's deputy has resigned after getting a DWI over the weekend.

The release states deputies responded to an accident at the Exxon off Highway 64 and Sunny Gap Road on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found that Code Enforcement Officer Gary Andrews was involved in the accident. Arkansas State Police was called to the scene.

The release states that Arkansas State Police ultimately arrested Andrews, and he was then taken to Unit 2 for the administering of the Blood Alcohol Concentration (B.A.C) test. Andrews was cited for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated 1 (misdemeanor), and was then released to a family member.

Andrews resigned from his position with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office within minutes of his release.

