Fayetteville man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for trafficking meth

Michael Scott Southerland, age 33, was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking Methamphetamine.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison and supervised release for drug trafficking charges.

On Tuesday, June 21, 33-year-old Michael Scott Southerland was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Aiding and Abetting the Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of Methamphetamine.

According to court documents, In March of 2021, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF) began investigating a drug trafficking organization operating within the Fayetteville area. Through source reporting, investigators learned Southerland was the leader of the organization and was supplying narcotics to other members to distribute. As the investigation continued, DTF agents were able to make several purchases of methamphetamine from members of the organization.

On April 1, 2021, detectives with the DTF executed a search warrant at the residence of a co-conspirator of Southerland where detectives located over seven pounds of methamphetamine stored in safes, as well as numerous firearms.

On May 18, 2021, detectives executed a search warrant at Southerland's residence, as well as the residence of one of his co-conspirators. The execution of the search warrant on the residences, which were adjacent to each other and located near a school, yield approximately 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine, numerous firearms, $10,366.00 in U.S. dollars, and a drug ledger.

