FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to KFSM, Fayetteville police say a man and woman tied up their roommate, put him in a closet, and then turned on a vacuum to conceal his screaming.

Megan Osborne, 38, and Jordan Trujillo, 28, were arrested Saturday, Oct. 19 in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and theft by receiving.

Police were dispatched to the West End Apartments around 8:08 p.m. Saturday after receiving a mental person call. According to the arrest affidavit, police found Trujillo sitting outside upon arrival.

Trujillo told police he lived in the unit behind him, where police met Osborne. When Osborne let the officer inside, the officer heard the vacuum running from inside the closet.

The officer opened the closet door to find a man stuffed inside two sleeping bags with his hands and feet bound by a sheet. The bindings were so tight he had to be cut loose, according to the affidavit.

Police also noted trauma to the man's head, a cut on his arm, and blood coming from his ear.

Trujillo admitted to working with Osborne to tie the man up, covering him with sleeping bags, and putting him in a trash can. He also said they planned to leave him there while they went out to eat.

According to the affidavit, Trujillo said he would return later with food once the man calmed down.

During their investigation, police also found a stolen scooter and license plate in the apartment.

Osborne and Trujillo are being held at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $250,000.

Both are due Nov. 20 in Washington County Circuit Court.

RELATED: Inmate escaped courthouse after convicted of aggravated assault

RELATED: Three in custody in connection to Hot Springs homicide