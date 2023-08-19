In his TikTok, Westbrook refers to himself as a "sorority chef" and in some of his cooking videos, he claims to be cooking for a sorority at the U of A.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man was arrested in Fayetteville for child sex abuse materials, according to Washington County jail records.

Kristopher Westbrook, also known as a chef TikToker with the name "Wharf Rat Kris", was arrested on the night of Friday, Aug. 18. Westbrook has over 150,000 followers on TikTok and claims to support "No Kid Hungry," according to his bio, where he has a link to donate to the organization.

In his TikTok, Westbrook refers to himself as a "sorority chef" and in some of his cooking videos, he claims to be cooking for a sorority at the University of Arkansas.

Westbrook is being charged with distribution, possession and viewing child sex abuse materials, according to the report.

His bond is set at $25,000, and his court hearing will be held on Monday, Aug. 21.

