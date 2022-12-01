FBI: One person dead in Jonesboro after agent-involved shooting

The FBI is investigating an agent-involved shooting that happened in Jonesboro on Jan. 12.

JONESBORO, Ark. — The FBI responded to an agent-involved shooting that happened in Jonesboro on Jan. 12.

According to reports, the incident happened during "a court-authorized law enforcement operation," where agents were part of an agent-involved shooting.

Following the agent-involved shooting, those with the FBI addressed the incident by saying:

At this point in time, no FBI agents are injured and one individual is deceased. The scene is currently being processed by the FBI's Evidence Response Team who will be on-site for several hours. There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area.

Authorities say that an investigation of the agent-involved shooting will be handled by an FBI Shooting Incident Review Team (SIRT) in an attempt to determine what happened with transparency at the forefront of the investigation.