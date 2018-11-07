UPDATE- A body found along a rural Jefferson County road has been identified as Elvia Fragstein of Wooster.

The Conway Police Department is investigating this missing persons case as a homicide. The sheriff's department retraced Elvia Fragstein's steps and discovered video of Fragstein leaving TJ Maxx in Conway around 3:30 p.m. the day she was reported missing. Shortly after her 2013 Silver Honda CR-V was seen on video driving through the parking lot on Elsinger Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

The Conway Police Department was contacted and joined the search for the missing woman. Further investigation turned up video of Fragstein's vehicle behind the shopping center. At that point, the incident turned to a possible abduction case.

Investigators with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Department and the Conway Police Department learned that the body of a woman was found in Jefferson County the morning of July 11. They reached out to authorities there to see if the cases were related. On July 13, the medical examiner positively identified the body found in Jefferson County as Fragstein.

While this investigation is ongoing there is reason to believe that Fragstein was forcefully taken from Conway to the Jefferson County area and killed by individuals believed to be from Jefferson County.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Department, the Conway Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are working together to find out exactly what happened, why it happened and who is responsible for the death of Elvia Fragstein.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Jefferson County deputies are investigating the death of an unidentified female they found along Gibbs Anderson Road today at 10 a.m.

According to the press release, investigators are looking toward forensics for more evidence on who she was and how she died.

“When investigators arrived, they did not find a source of identification. Therefore, there is very little information to go on at this time,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander, Major Lafayette Woods, Jr. “Without an autopsy and forensics report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, our investigators are left to comb through potential missing person’s cases to aid them in determining the identity of the body found."

The autopsy will be performed tomorrow, July 12, by the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office.

Please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 870-541-5496 with any information that may involve the case. You can also email tips@jeffersoncoso.org or message them on Facebook and Twitter.

