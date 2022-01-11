Fentanyl dealer in Little Rock sentenced to over 18 years in prison

The final defendant in an Arkansas narcotics distribution ring was sentenced to spend over 18 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute Fentanyl in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to reports, 35-year-old Darell Walls was the final defendant in a 17-person indictment for a Central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring. His arrest concluded the case of a large drug conspiracy that involved various kilos of fentanyl.

He along with 16 others had been indicted in October 2019 and in August 2021 Walls pleaded to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute between 1.2 and 4 kilograms of fentanyl.

Walls also admitted that he and many several others had been a part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl to the Little Rock area.