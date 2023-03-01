Inmate sets small fire inside cell at Jefferson County jail

An investigation is underway after an inmate held at the Jefferson County jail was able to ignite a fire in their cell.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A small fire was set by an inmate inside a cell in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on Tuesday.

Though the fire was only contained to the single-person cell and was quickly extinguished by staff, the holding cells nearby were evacuated.

According to reports, they believe the fire was started by igniting mail, and other papers.

An investigation is underway into how the detainee was able to set a fire inside the jail.