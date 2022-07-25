Emotional witness testimony as Kayvon Ward trial progresses

Opening statements in the trial of Kayvon Ward have given us new details that we had not heard in the two years since the death of Officer Brent Scrimshire.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Kayvon Ward appeared in a Garland County court on Monday, which was 867 days after he was first arrested in connection to the death of Officer Brent Scrimshire of the Hot Springs Police Department.

Opening statements began just after 9:00 a.m. and it was a day filled with emotions.

Ward remained calm, spoke only to his legal team, and watched testimonies as they happened.

Prosecuting Attorney Kara Petro stressed Officer Scrimshire's actions as he pulled over Ward, and how he repeatedly tried to give Ward a break and even offered him more time to look for the vehicle's current registration.

Meanwhile, Defense Attorney Bill James told jurors that Ward had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He also explained that his diagnosis shouldn't excuse actions that were taken, but that it did help to offer some insight.

Witness testimonies ranged from officers who were at the home on Kenwood where Officer Scrimshire was shot, to those who tended to him at the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

James explained that body cam video showed just 43 seconds from when Ward first opened the Nissan Xterra door of the vehicle he was driving, to when the last shot rang out on March 10, 2020.

Officers Richard Davis and Anthony Larkin also gave their testimonies and were visibly upset in the courtroom. Both choked back tears as they answered questions.

When asked about his relationship with Officer Scrimshire, Davis responded that he was his best friend.

Others, like the Hot Springs National Park Rangers who assisted, couldn't even look at the body cam video due to its graphic nature. Many cameras showed Officer Scrimshire bleeding from a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

The prosecution called a total of 22 witnesses and presented nearly 30 pieces of evidence on Monday.

Defense Attorney Bill James mentioned in passing that he expected to call his witnesses to the stand on Wednesday, but due to the quickness that the prosecution was moving ahead, that could actually come sooner.