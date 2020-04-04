LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Editor's note: Some details of this story may be disturbing to readers.

Florida law enforcement says a man brutalized a dog and then baked it in an oven.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office charged 24-year-old Vicasso Lara late Friday and charged him with animal torture.

Deputies were called to Lara's home after neighbors said he was making threats. They found pools of blood outside the home and bloody footprints leading inside.

After entering the home, they found the dog in Lara's oven, which was set to the highest temperature.

Lara was being held without bond Saturday. Jail records didn't indicate whether he had a lawyer.

