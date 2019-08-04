NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Immediately after his release from federal prison, a 51-year-old man was arrested for his possible connection to a 2001 murder.

Randy Petersilge was released from federal prison on Friday but is back behind bars after New Port Richey police say they've gathered enough evidence to believe he was involved in the years-old murder of Simon Clark.

Police say Clark was found dead from blunt force trauma on Nov. 28, 2001, near Sanctuary Drive in New Port Richey. There were no arrests made, but Petersilge had been a possible suspect.

Police reopened the case in 2017 and in January 2018, a grand jury indicted Petersilge on a first-degree murder charge. He was in prison when the indictment came down, and a detainer was placed on him.

Petersilge now faces a first-degree murder charge and is waiting to be taken to the Pasco County Jail.

