ROME, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are actively searching for a 2-year-old girl who was last seen in East Rome.

"Family is concerned for her welfare due to issues with the father," they said in the release on Thursday morning.

Brilee Edwards may be wearing navy blue shirt and light color shorts with flip flops. The father, James Brick Edwards, has tattoos on his face and arms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards and his daughter are asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE HEADLINES:

Family of Scout Schultz, student shot and killed by Ga. Tech campus police, suing school

Parents sue school district after teen suffers serious brain injury

19-year-old woman shot while breaking into cars

Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week