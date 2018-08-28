Over the last three days, three people have been killed in Pine Bluff. Community members hope this violence will end one day -- if the city rises up. The spike in homicides is happening at a time when Pine Bluff is trying to rebuild itself.

It’s a topic of conversation at Pop's Barber Shop downtown.

"That’s why you get a lot of crime, there ain’t nothing to do here. Ain’t nothing to do here," said Pop Williams.

The most recent deaths in Pine Bluff serves as another reminder there is still a long way to go.

"I found out today my homegirl lost her son due to violence early this morning," said Sharron Stewart. “Another of my son’s friends got killed too. That happened I think Sunday."

With the seemingly never-ending tragedies comes a stronger desire for a bright future.

"It’s just hard to see people my age like just doing stuff like that and most of them I knew, I went to school with," said Juan Hall.

"Whenever you try to do something right it’s going to be hard before it gets good," said Stevie Turner.

Many in Pine Bluff are working to bring the city back to life, including Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.

"Just taking off a little slow, but got to be patient," said Turner.“We been having a little crime, but I don’t think that will hold us down. It’s unfortunate, but things still getting better."

Last year there were 28 homicides in all in Pine Bluff. This year we're at 15, compared to 19 at this time last year. Those numbers suggest crime is decreasing and the community is hoping the efforts to revitalize the city will help those numbers continue to drop.

