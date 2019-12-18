According to the Arkansas State Police, former State Trooper Mark Holland, 54, of Heber Springs, resigned and then was immediately arrested for using his position to gain information about a woman and stalking her.

Holland, who was a trooper for nineteen years, faces several criminal charges including 18 counts of violating laws restricting law enforcement employees to access private records for non-law enforcement usage.

The state police investigation states that Holland accessed the ACIC (Arkansas Crime Information Center) database to contact a woman he "stalked and made statements that formed the basis of terroristic threatening."

After Holland resigned Wednesday, he was arrested and transported to the Independence County Jail and a $5,000 bond was set.

Using information illegally obtained to perform more illegal acts is a Class D felony, which is the least serious felony in Arkansas, punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Terroristic threatening and stalking are other charges against Holland, both also Class D felonies.

Arkansas State Police said they were first notified of the allegations against Holland on Friday, Dec. 13 and placed him on administrative leave.

More on this story as it develops.

